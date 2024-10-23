In historic first, great Indian bustard chick born through artificial insemination in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: In a groundbreaking feat, a baby great Indian bustard was born via artificial insemination (AI) at the Sudasari Great Indian Bustard Breeding Centre in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. This is a significant milestone, as experts say India is the first country in the world to successfully breed this critically endangered species through this method. The AI process offers hope for the survival of the great Indian bustard, a bird teetering on the edge of extinction.

Local Divisional Forest Officer Ashish Vyas shared his excitement over the achievement, stating, "This is the first instance of a great Indian bustard being bred through artificial insemination. This breakthrough will enable us to save the sperm of these rare birds, create a sperm bank, and eventually increase their population."

Vyas also highlighted that a similar technique was tested on the houbara bustard by the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) in Abu Dhabi, where it proved successful. Last year, scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) traveled to Abu Dhabi to learn this technique. After their training, efforts began to apply a similar procedure and experiment to the great Indian bustard.

At the Ramdevra Great Indian Bustard Breeding Centre, a male great Indian bustard named Suda was trained for artificial mating, and his sperm was collected. The sperm was then transferred to the breeding centre at Sudasari, where a female great Indian bustard named Tony was artificially inseminated on September 20.