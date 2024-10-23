In historic first, great Indian bustard chick born through artificial insemination in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: In a groundbreaking feat, a baby great Indian bustard was born via artificial insemination (AI) at the Sudasari Great Indian Bustard Breeding Centre in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. This is a significant milestone, as experts say India is the first country in the world to successfully breed this critically endangered species through this method. The AI process offers hope for the survival of the great Indian bustard, a bird teetering on the edge of extinction.
Local Divisional Forest Officer Ashish Vyas shared his excitement over the achievement, stating, "This is the first instance of a great Indian bustard being bred through artificial insemination. This breakthrough will enable us to save the sperm of these rare birds, create a sperm bank, and eventually increase their population."
Vyas also highlighted that a similar technique was tested on the houbara bustard by the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) in Abu Dhabi, where it proved successful. Last year, scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) traveled to Abu Dhabi to learn this technique. After their training, efforts began to apply a similar procedure and experiment to the great Indian bustard.
At the Ramdevra Great Indian Bustard Breeding Centre, a male great Indian bustard named Suda was trained for artificial mating, and his sperm was collected. The sperm was then transferred to the breeding centre at Sudasari, where a female great Indian bustard named Tony was artificially inseminated on September 20.
On September 24, Tony laid an egg, which was carefully monitored by scientists. Finally, on October 16, a healthy chick hatched, marking a major success in the conservation efforts. After a week of observation and medical tests, the chick has been confirmed to be in good health.
This technique, known as artificial insemination, involves training a male great Indian bustard to produce sperms without mating by placing an artificial female in front of it. The entire training process took approximately eight months. There are plans to name the chick after the AI method once it grows.
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari celebrated the achievement on Instagram, writing, "A major success has been achieved in the efforts to conserve the Great Indian Bustard in Jaisalmer. The use of artificial insemination has resulted in the birth of a healthy chick, a historic step towards increasing the declining population of the Great Indian Bustard and saving it from extinction."
Currently, the population of great Indian bustards in Jaisalmer stands at 173, with 128 of these majestic birds roaming the wild and 45 housed in breeding centres. Jaisalmer's Desert National Park is regarded as a key sanctuary for the species, with around 70 enclosures providing favorable conditions for their breeding. In the park’s hatchery centre, eggs are being scientifically incubated, leading to the production of new chicks.
This achievement brings renewed hope to conservationists as they strive to save one of India's most iconic but endangered birds. A wave of happiness and excitement has gripped India's conservation community at this remarkable success.