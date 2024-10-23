Iran Prez seeks support to end conflict in bilateral talks

Modi also spoke about the Chabahar port and the International North South Corridor. Discussions were also held on Afghanistan and humanitarian assistance provided to the people there. “Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors,” Modi later said.

As for the first bilateral, Putin joked that Russia-India ties are so strong that he felt Modi would understand his comments without a translator.

On the war in Ukraine, Modi said, “I have been in touch with Putin. I would want a peaceful resolution keeping in mind the humanitarian crisis. India will extend all possible support for the peace process.”