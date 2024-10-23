Iran Prez seeks support to end conflict in bilateral talks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin upon his arrival in Kazan, ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit.
“Prime Minister Modi had his first-ever meeting with President Pezeshekian after he won the elections in Iran. The two leaders spoke about the need to de-escalate tensions in West Asia. Iran sought India’s help in the resolution of the conflict as it was acquainted with leaders across the world,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
Modi also spoke about the Chabahar port and the International North South Corridor. Discussions were also held on Afghanistan and humanitarian assistance provided to the people there. “Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors,” Modi later said.
As for the first bilateral, Putin joked that Russia-India ties are so strong that he felt Modi would understand his comments without a translator.
On the war in Ukraine, Modi said, “I have been in touch with Putin. I would want a peaceful resolution keeping in mind the humanitarian crisis. India will extend all possible support for the peace process.”