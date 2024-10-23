'Need to take active steps to stop radicalisation': Modi

NEW DELHI: PM Modi has urged BRICS members to take steps to stop radicalisation.

“In order to counter terrorism and Terror financing, we need the single minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries,” said PM Modi in the plenary session of BRICS Summit in Kazan on Wednesday.

PM Modi also said that the new members must be announced based on a consensus of founding members.

“All decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected. The Guiding principles , standards, criteria and procedures adopted during the Johanesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries,” PM Modi added.