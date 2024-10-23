'Need to take active steps to stop radicalisation': Modi

NEW DELHI: PM Modi has urged BRICS members to take steps to stop radicalisation.
“In order to counter terrorism and Terror financing, we need the single minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries,” said PM Modi in the plenary session of BRICS Summit in Kazan on Wednesday.
PM Modi also said that the new members must be announced based on a consensus of founding members.
“All decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected. The Guiding principles , standards, criteria and procedures adopted during the Johanesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries,” PM Modi added.
The diversity of BRICS members, respect for each other and tradition of moving forward on the basis of consensus, are the basis for the groups cooperation.
“This quality of ours, and our BRICS spirit, are attracting other countries as well to this forum. I am confident that in the times to come we will together make this unique platform a model for dialogue, cooperation and coordination,” he added.
PM Modi reaffirmed that this was not an era for war and there should be a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.
“Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism. The world is talking about the North South divide and the East West divide,” PM Modi said.
There was focus on need to prevent inflation, ensuring food security, energy security, health security, water security.
PM Modi also said that BRICS must move forward in a time bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, Multilateral development banks, and the WTO.
“The hopes , aspirations and expectations of the countries of the Global south must also be kept in mind. During our Voice of Global South Summits and G20 Presidency, India put the voices of these countries on the global stage.I am pleased that these efforts are being strengthened under BRICS as well.Last year countries of Africa were integrated into BRICS,” he added.
Several countries of the Global South have been invited by Russia for the BRICS summit.