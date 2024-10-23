Of 193 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bastar, 68 women

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has witnessed more casualties of women Maoist cadres than any other Indian state. The outlawed CPI (Maoist) is believed to be most active in Chhattisgarh where they have been waging a war on the security forces for nearly four decades.

On October 21, in Gadchiroli district (Maharashtra), five Maoists were killed in exchange of fire on a late evening of October 21. Three among them—Sukhmati, Rita and Jaya are women from Bastar.

What remains striking in the combat zone is the high percentage of women Maoists killed by the security forces in gun-battle in the insurgency-hit south Chhattisgarh.

As many as 193 naxalites so far in gunfight with security forces across different strife-torn districts of Bastar and among the rebels eliminated were 68 female fighters, which is over 35 per cent of the tally.