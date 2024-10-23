Opposition plans to take up RG Kar against Mamata in 6 bypolls

KOLKATA: With by-elections to six Assembly seats in West Bengal scheduled for November 13, the Opposition parties have decided to corner the ruling Trinamool Congress over the RG Kar incident, in which a 31-year-old post graduate student was raped and murdered while on duty. The EC announced bypolls for Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra, as their MLAs have contested and won seats in the Lok Sabha.

Senior Congress leaders have claimed that the people are disturbed by the RG Kar issue. They are frustrated with the TMC’s inaction, especially concerning known medical scams occurring in the state-run medical colleges, and are questioning why the party has not taken action against those responsible.