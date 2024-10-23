Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar returns as party's face for upcoming assembly by-elections

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar who was been missing from action for two months is back now as the poster boy of the saffron party for the upcoming assembly by-elections on four seats in the state.
The party today released the first campaign video in which along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also Sunil Jakhar are seen in different shots with party workers and supporters. The tagline of the 28-second video is "Baaki Gallan Chhado, Punjab Do Gal Zaroori Ha’’.
Jakhar along with "turbaned" PM Modi is seen in different frames. Jakhar also tweeted thanking the Prime Minister for extending the Kartarpur Corridor agreement with Pakistan for another five years.
Jakhar was seen receiving PM Modi along with other dignitaries at the Chandigarh Airport on October 17 along with all the chief ministers of the NDA to attend a meeting of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA-ruled states. He welcomed all the dignitaries in the meeting with garlands. Jakhar also attended the swearing-in ceremony.
According to sources when PM Modi visited Chandigarh and Panchkula and took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and also headed the meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Minister, he reportedly asked Jakhar to be in the forefront.
Last month Jakhar met PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and national BJP president and union health minister JP Nadda to convey his resentment on certain issues concerning Punjab. However. those meetings have failed to pacify him, as Jakhar has been insisting that the saffron party needs to understand the issues of farmers of the state.
Earlier he had reportedly resigned from the post of party president after the Lok Sabha elections and did not participate in party meetings for months. He was also not active in recent panchayat polls.