Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar returns as party's face for upcoming assembly by-elections

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar who was been missing from action for two months is back now as the poster boy of the saffron party for the upcoming assembly by-elections on four seats in the state.

The party today released the first campaign video in which along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also Sunil Jakhar are seen in different shots with party workers and supporters. The tagline of the 28-second video is "Baaki Gallan Chhado, Punjab Do Gal Zaroori Ha’’.

Jakhar along with "turbaned" PM Modi is seen in different frames. Jakhar also tweeted thanking the Prime Minister for extending the Kartarpur Corridor agreement with Pakistan for another five years.