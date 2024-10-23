Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann seeks industrial incentives from NITI Aayog to boost state's growth

CHANDIGARH: Presenting a strong case of industrial growth in state before a high-level team of NITI Aayog, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today sought incentives for the industry of the state at par with the neighbouring hill states and added that that the state government is ready to hire the trains exclusively for benefitting the entrepreneurs of the state.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural session of the workshop MSME exports as drivers of growth for Punjab, CM Mann said that it is the need of the hour to give subsidies and incentives to the industrialists of Punjab at par with the hill states. He said that Punjab being a border state should be given status of ease of business on lines of hill states adding that this will help in ensuring comprehensive industrial development of the state as the state has lagged in industrial growth due to incentives to hill areas.

Mann said that the state government is ready to hire the trains exclusively to benefit the entrepreneurs of Punjab to expand their business. He said that this will help in enhancing the profit level of the manufacturers by sending their goods economically to the nearest Kandla port.

Mann said that this is need of the hour to give impetus to trade and commerce in the state. Describing MSMEs as the backbone of the state’s economy, Mann said that the government and MSMEs will have to come together and work as a team for the exponential growth of the state. He invited the captains of industry to take advantage of the initiatives of the Punjab Government to become globally competitive and shine on the world's centre stage.

Mann said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play a crucial role in the growth of the economy contributing significantly to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Gross Value Added (GVA), employment generation and exports. He reiterated that MSMEs symbolise the deeply rooted spirit of enterprise that thrive the Indian economy adding that MSMEs have evolved into strong powerhouses over the years. The state has a strong base of nearly 2 lakh MSMEs which play a crucial role in providing large employment opportunities.