Punjab government doctors planning to follow path of agitation in wake of increased attacks on doctors

CHANDIGARH: With more than a dozen cases of assault on government doctors of Punjab in the last two months after the RG Kar hospital horror in Kolkata and assurances by the AAP-led Punjab Government for comprehensive security and reinstatement of dynamic assured carrier progressions (DACPs), nothing has happened on the ground.

The doctors are now planning to follow the path of agitation.

In the last few days, two incidents of violence against doctors have been reported, one from Civil Hospital at Jalandhar on October 20 where a drunkard person assaulted a doctor on night duty and harassed his female colleagues and another from the community health centre (CHC) Dhakoli where two groups clashed with each other in the centre thus forcing the lady doctor and staff to lock themselves in the room till police came.

Thus after the intervention of the association, the state police lodged the cases against the alleged accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Punjab Protection Medicare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage of Property) Act.

It is learnt that similar incidents have taken place since August at the government health facilities at Dera Baba Nanak, Patiala, Jagron, Sunam, Rajpura, Ferozepur and Naushera Majha Singh.