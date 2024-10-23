Punjab police arrests former MLA, BJP leader along with nephew for peddling heroin

CHANDIGARH: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Punjab Police has arrested former MLA and BJP leader Satkar Kaur Gehri, along with her nephew, for attempting to sell 100 grams of heroin near Sunny Enclave in Kharar.

Kaur was elected as the Congress MLA from Ferozepur Rural in 2017 and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022 after the Congress denied her the ticket.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that the arrested nephew has been identified as Jaskeerat Singh, a native of Behbal Khurd village in Ferozepur and currently residing at Ex-MLA’s house at Sunny Enclave in Kharar.

Jaskeerat was driving the car, while the ex-MLA was sitting along with him. The alleged accused Satkar Kaur has remained a Congress MLA from 2017-2022 from the Ferozepur Rural constituency.

Later, police teams recovered 28 grams more heroin from the house of the Ex-MLA, taking the total recovery to 128 grams. Police teams also recovered 1.56 lakh cash, some gold ornaments and several car registration number plates bearing Haryana and Delhi numbers, during the house search.