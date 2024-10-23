Set-up ‘Special Cyber Commando wing’ in police forces: MHA advises states, UTs

NEW DELHI: Alarmed over the spate of cyber threats to airlines and CRPF schools, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to set up a special wing of cyber commandos in their respective police forces.

It is to be noted that in over the past week, the Indian airline operators have received more than 100 hoax bomb threats resulting in cancellation and diversions of several flights causing huge inconvenience to passengers and monetary loss to the civil aviation sector.

Sources in the agencies dealing with cases of cybercrime and fraud, have confirmed that the majority of such threats were posted on micro-blogging site ‘X’ and the accounts were created by using a virtual private network (VPN) and then chaining them to create dark web.

The modus operandi is such that agencies have not been able to detect the origin of posts, they added.

The sources said, a decision with regard to the special cyber commando wing in each of the state and UT police forces was taken by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) with an aim to improve cyber defence capabilities of the forces.