Shah’s big push for cooperative sector

Out of 8 crore rural families engaged in dairy farming across the country, 6.5 crore remain outside the cooperative sector, said the Union Home Minister. As a result, these farmers are unable to receive the full value of their milk production. Shah urged the NDDB to take proactive steps to ensure these farmers are integrated into the cooperative system, enabling them to secure fair pricing for their produce.

The minister emphasized the need to expand the cooperative sector’s reach. “Currently, only 1.5 crore dairy farmers are part of the cooperative system,” Shah noted. “I urge NDDB to work towards bringing all 8 crore dairy farmers into the cooperative fold so that they can receive fair prices for their produce and prevent exploitation.”

The Gandhinagar MP recalled that Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had visited Amul in 1964 and decided that farmers across the country benefit from the idea, concept and the successful experiment, leading to the foundation of NDDB in Anand.