Shah’s big push for cooperative sector

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government was set to establish 2 lakh new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), marking a major step to strengthen India’s cooperative sector and empower rural communities.
Speaking at the diamond jubilee of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the birth anniversary of Amul founder Tribhuvandas Patel, Shah announced the Modi government’s upcoming initiative to strengthen cooperative framework. “The government is set to establish 2 lakh new PACS. This will significantly enhance the strength and reach of all entities within the cooperative sector, further empowering farmers and rural communities,” said Shah.
Out of 8 crore rural families engaged in dairy farming across the country, 6.5 crore remain outside the cooperative sector, said the Union Home Minister. As a result, these farmers are unable to receive the full value of their milk production. Shah urged the NDDB to take proactive steps to ensure these farmers are integrated into the cooperative system, enabling them to secure fair pricing for their produce.
The minister emphasized the need to expand the cooperative sector’s reach. “Currently, only 1.5 crore dairy farmers are part of the cooperative system,” Shah noted. “I urge NDDB to work towards bringing all 8 crore dairy farmers into the cooperative fold so that they can receive fair prices for their produce and prevent exploitation.”
The Gandhinagar MP recalled that Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had visited Amul in 1964 and decided that farmers across the country benefit from the idea, concept and the successful experiment, leading to the foundation of NDDB in Anand.
Shah noted that the products of Amul and NDDB are not adulterated because these organisations are owned by farmers.
Shah also paid tributes to Tribhuvandas Patel, lauding his pivotal role in establishing NDDB and empowering India’s poor farmers, particularly women. “Tribhuvandas Patel’s efforts have laid the foundation for a movement that continues to uplift our farmers,”
Shah remarked. “Today, the cooperative movement has made a remarkable contribution to the empowerment of women farmers across the country,” he said.
The Home Minister emphasized the country’s dominance in the dairy sector, saying India is now the world’s largest milk producer, with an annual production of 231 million tonnes, surpassing even the US. This remarkable growth is projected to continue at an annual rate of 6%, significantly higher than the global average of 2%.”
Shah recalled the injustice faced by farmers in Anand at the hands of Paulson Dairy. “Years ago, Paulson Dairy wronged the farmers of Anand, prompting Tribhuvandas Patel to take up the issue with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” Shah said. “Under Sardar Patel’s guidance, Tribhuvandas Patel formed a cooperative, bringing together 2 crore farmers.”
India beats US to become largest producer of milk
Home Minister Amit Shah said India is the world’s biggest milk producer today. With the 231 million ton production, India has left the US behind to become number one in the world. With a growth rate of 6% against 2% in the world, it will sustain,” said Shah. He said many state governments have signed MoUs with NDDB. While work is progressing well, it needs to be expedited.