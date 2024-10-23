Teesta can go abroad to attend film festival: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted social activist Teesta Setalvad to travel from November 14 to 24 to attend the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam.

Setalvad had received an invitation from the organisers to attend the festival as a producer of the documentary film, “Cycle Mahesh,” which will have its world premiere in the envision competition of the festival. A two-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan allowed her plea.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Setalvad, submitted that her passport needed to be released for 30 days to apply for a Schengen visa to travel to the Netherlands from November 14-24.

The bench passed the order on the same conditions as stated in the August 2024 order. In August, the same bench granted her the permission to visit Malaysia to attend an anti-racism conference subject to two conditions -- an undertaking that she will return after the aforesaid period, and a solvent security of Rs 10 lakh.