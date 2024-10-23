U'khand landslide risk escalates: 500 new hotspots identified, 60 per cent of govt schools declared unsafe

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's rugged terrain is witnessing a worrying rise in landslide-prone zones, with 500 new hotspots identified during this monsoon season.

The SDC Foundation’s Uttarakhand Disaster and Accident Analysis Initiative report attributes most of these vulnerabilities to unchecked construction activities.

Moreover, a staggering 60% of government school buildings—totaling 11,465—have been deemed structurally unsound, posing significant risks to students and staff.

A recent report by the SDC Foundation reveals a disturbing trend in the state. The report, focusing on damages caused by the monsoon in July, August, and September, underscores Uttarakhand’s growing susceptibility to landslides.

According to the report, “new landslide zones are emerging annually in the state.” This alarming finding highlights the urgent need for mitigation measures to prevent devastating landslides, which have become a recurring menace in Uttarakhand’s hills.