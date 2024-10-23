U'khand landslide risk escalates: 500 new hotspots identified, 60 per cent of govt schools declared unsafe

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's rugged terrain is witnessing a worrying rise in landslide-prone zones, with 500 new hotspots identified during this monsoon season.
The SDC Foundation’s Uttarakhand Disaster and Accident Analysis Initiative report attributes most of these vulnerabilities to unchecked construction activities.
Moreover, a staggering 60% of government school buildings—totaling 11,465—have been deemed structurally unsound, posing significant risks to students and staff.
A recent report by the SDC Foundation reveals a disturbing trend in the state. The report, focusing on damages caused by the monsoon in July, August, and September, underscores Uttarakhand’s growing susceptibility to landslides.
According to the report, “new landslide zones are emerging annually in the state.” This alarming finding highlights the urgent need for mitigation measures to prevent devastating landslides, which have become a recurring menace in Uttarakhand’s hills.
The state government has taken steps to address this issue by establishing the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre to identify landslide-prone areas and provide sustainable solutions. Additionally, efforts are being made to treat 44 landslide zones permanently between Rishikesh and Rudraprayag.
Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the SDC Foundation, emphasised the need for Uttarakhand to strengthen its disaster management and climate action measures, citing the state’s increasing vulnerability to landslides and climate-related disasters.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nautiyal said, “Our report highlights the increasing landslides during the monsoon season, devastation in Kedarnath, frequent road closures, and new challenges.”
Nautiyal stressed that Uttarakhand must bolster its disaster management system and address gaps in climate action to mitigate risks posed by its unique geography and climate.