Uttarakhand faces alarming surge in cybercrime; scammers steal Rs 46 lakh daily

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is facing an alarming rise in cybercrime, with scammers stealing an astonishing Rs 46 lakh daily from unsuspecting residents. This amounts to a whopping Rs 2 lakh every hour.

Navneet Singh Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force, revealed the shocking statistics on cybercrime in Uttarakhand.

In a conversation with The New Indian Express, SSP Bhullar stated, "In just 290 days, residents of the state have lost a staggering Rs 133 crore to cyber scammers. This figure is alarmingly high, especially considering the state's relatively small size. To put it into perspective, this amount surpasses the total losses incurred due to theft, loot, and dacoity in the state this year."

SSP Bhullar further broke down the disturbing numbers: "Daily, cyber thieves make off with approximately Rs 46 lakh. Every hour, that figure stands at around Rs 2 lakh. What's more concerning is that about 65 people fall prey to cyber fraud every day."