Akal Takht bars SAD chief Sukhbir Badal from participating in upcoming by-elections

CHANDIGARH: The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of Sikhs) has barred the president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal, from participating in any political activity including campaigning for the party in the upcoming assembly by-elections for four seats, dashing his hopes of contesting the Gidderbaha by-poll, for which the deadline for filing nomination papers is October 25.

Akal Takht Jathedar (High Priest) Giani Raghbir Singh announced that Sukhbir remains guilty of religious misconduct (tankhaiya) until the religious punishment (tankhah) is awarded by the five sikh clergy men (Panj Singh Sahiban). The clergy is expected to meet after Diwali.

Giani Raghbir Singh clarified that Sukhbir cannot partake in public or political engagements until the Sikh clergy formally pronounces his religious punishment and he complies with it.