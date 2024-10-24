BJP gets into damage control to stop exodus

Looking at the seriousness of the matter, BJP’s National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh reached Ranchi on Tuesday, apparently for the crisis management, and has directed the party officials to engage with disgruntled leaders to reconnect with as many members as possible and foster a positive atmosphere.

BL Santosh is also said to have emphasized on preventing further resignations after the announcement of party candidates should be the primary responsibility of party officials.

A senior BJP leader requesting anonymity asked party officials to prevent leaders from filing nominations as independent candidates.