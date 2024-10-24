BJP gets into damage control to stop exodus

RANCHI: To prevent mass exodus of its leaders and joining Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), BJP has finally decided to take damage control measures and retain its workers in the party. As 35 out of the 66 candidates declared by BJP for the Assembly polls in Jharkhand are turncoats, party workers are said to be quite disappointed as their credibility is being doubted within the party and hence are shunting the BJP to join JMM or Congress, which is a cause of concern for the party.
Looking at the seriousness of the matter, BJP’s National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh reached Ranchi on Tuesday, apparently for the crisis management, and has directed the party officials to engage with disgruntled leaders to reconnect with as many members as possible and foster a positive atmosphere.
BL Santosh is also said to have emphasized on preventing further resignations after the announcement of party candidates should be the primary responsibility of party officials.
A senior BJP leader requesting anonymity asked party officials to prevent leaders from filing nominations as independent candidates.