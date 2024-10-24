BJP releases list of eight candidates for Uttar Pradesh bypoll

LUCKNOW: A day ahead of the last date for filing nomination papers, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday ended speculation by announcing candidates for eight out of the nine seats going to by-polls in Uttar Pradesh. However, the party has left the Meerapur seat in Muzaffarnagar for ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), but managed to field Mithilesh Pal, a party functionary, to contest from the RLD symbol.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP rejected ally Nishad Party's demand for two seats — Katehari and Manjhawan. However, in Katehari, the party has fielded a candidate from the Nishad community.

The 10th seat, Milkipur in Ayodhya, which was also to go to by-polls, was left out by the Election Commission due to an ongoing legal dispute. The last date for filing nominations is Friday, with polling scheduled for November 13.

Notably, of the nine seats, four, Karhal, Kundarki, Katehari, and Sisamau were won by the Samajwadi Party (SP), three , Ghaziabad, Khair, and Phulpur by the BJP, and one each by the Nishad Party and RLD, Manjhawan and Meerapur, respectively in the 2022 Assembly elections.

In light of the ruling party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where OBC and Dalit voters drifted away from it, the BJP has cautiously expressed confidence in four OBC candidates to galvanise the community. This is particularly important with the state assembly elections just two-and-a-half years away, as the OBC community has historically been a decisive factor in Uttar Pradesh politics. Of the remaining four candidates, two are Brahmins, one is a Thakur, and one comes from a Dalit background.