Civil society urges to fix accountability of World Bank, IMF

NEW DELHI: Close to 200 individuals and civil society groups, representing a wide range of social movements, campaigns, and grassroots organisations and campaigns in a statement demanded the shutdown of the global financial institutions—the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF)— on its 80th anniversary to pave the way for more democratic, public-spirited institutions.

They called for the creation of a new democratic and decentralised financial system that prioritises sustainability, check climate change and equality.

According to the signed statement, they were concerned that these Brettonwood institutions promoted colonial logic of extraction and exploitation.

“These institutions have facilitated the continuous transfer of wealth from the Global South to the Global North while trapping nations in deep debt and depriving them of sovereignty over their natural resources,” mentioned the statement.