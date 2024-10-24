Congress to contest Rajasthan by-elections solo, alters alliance strategy ahead of LS polls

JAIPUR: The Congress party has decided to contest the upcoming Rajasthan assembly by-elections independently, fielding candidates for all seven seats.

The announcement, made late Wednesday night, has sparked widespread speculation, especially given the party’s prior alliance with Rajkumar Raut's BAP and Hanuman Beniwal's RLD during the last Lok Sabha elections. This time, however, Congress has parted ways with both parties.

Political analysts are now keenly observing whether Congress’ decision to go solo will impact its electoral performance, particularly in constituencies like Nagaur, Chaurasi, and Salumbhar, where the contests are expected to be intense and triangular in nature.

Meanwhile, the BJP appears buoyed by this development. The Congress' move to contest alone has added a layer of complexity to the electoral race, which some argue could benefit the BJP.

In the Rajasthan assembly elections held last year, the Congress also contested without alliances, a decision that some believe contributed to the BJP gaining ground. In the upcoming by-elections, any seat won by the BJP will be viewed as a bonus, as the party currently holds only one of the seven seats up for grabs in November.

For Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, securing more than one seat would be seen as a significant achievement.

Congress, which presently holds six of these seven seats, faces considerable pressure. Even the loss of a single seat could be perceived as a major setback for the party, adding further tension to the already charged political landscape.