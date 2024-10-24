Cracks in Assam opposition alliance over by-poll candidate

GUWAHATI: Cracks have developed in Assam’s 18-party opposition alliance Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) after the Congress decided to contest from Behali, one of the five Assembly constituencies going to by-elections on November 13.

Opposition parties Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal made a blistering attack on the Congress for “betraying” the ASOM constituents by fielding a former local BJP leader, Jayanta Bora, in Behali. They wanted a non-Congress candidate in the seat.

The Congress is contesting all five seats – Behali, Bongaigaon, Samaguri, Sidli and Dholai. Upset with the decision surrounding Behali, the AJP threatened to evict the Congress from the alliance.

“We all took this alliance forward by staying together but the Congress betrayed us. Our fight to defeat the ruling BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections and save the Constitution of India will continue but without Congress,” AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi told the media on Thursday.

“We have self-respect. They (Congress) did not even have the courtesy to tell us that they were forced to field the candidate in Behali,” he added.