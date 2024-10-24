Cracks in Assam opposition alliance over by-poll candidate

GUWAHATI: Cracks have developed in Assam’s 18-party opposition alliance Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) after the Congress decided to contest from Behali, one of the five Assembly constituencies going to by-elections on November 13.
Opposition parties Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal made a blistering attack on the Congress for “betraying” the ASOM constituents by fielding a former local BJP leader, Jayanta Bora, in Behali. They wanted a non-Congress candidate in the seat.
The Congress is contesting all five seats – Behali, Bongaigaon, Samaguri, Sidli and Dholai. Upset with the decision surrounding Behali, the AJP threatened to evict the Congress from the alliance.
“We all took this alliance forward by staying together but the Congress betrayed us. Our fight to defeat the ruling BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections and save the Constitution of India will continue but without Congress,” AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi told the media on Thursday.
“We have self-respect. They (Congress) did not even have the courtesy to tell us that they were forced to field the candidate in Behali,” he added.
Activist-turned-Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi said the constituents of ASOM had “decided” earlier that Congress would contest in four seats and one of the other parties would contest in one seat.
“Unfortunately, due to the struggle between (state Congress chief) Bhupen Kumar Borah and (Lok Sabha member) Gaurav Gogoi for more powers, this has happened. There is division in the Congress,” Gogoi said.
He said the Congress candidate in Behali, who was with BJP until recently, has no ideology or contribution.
Gaurav said Congress’ decision to contest from Behali followed its consultations with the people of the constituency.
“We interacted with the people and Congress took this step as per their wishes. It would have been good if there had been unanimity in the alliance. But compared to the dissents being faced by BJP in Dholai and AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) in Bongaigaon (over the selection of candidates), our position is better. We will talk to our alliance partners,” he said.
The BJP is contesting three seats and allies AGP and United People’s Party Liberal in one seat each.