EAM Jaishankar talks of UN reforms and two-state solution for West Asian conflict at BRICS

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the BRICS summit on Thursday, discussing the changing old (world) order and the need for reforms in institutions, particularly the United Nations (UN) to create a more equitable world.

He emphasised the importance of effectively resolving disputes and differences, adding that it is not an era of war.

Speaking at the BRICS Outreach session in Kazan, Jaishankar reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of peace, emphasising that this is not an era of war.

He advocated for a two-state solution to the West Asian conflict, which has spread to include Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel.

Jaishankar said, "Addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day. Prime Minister Modi has emphasised that this is not an era of war. Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected."