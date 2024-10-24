Fear grips workers at Gagangir terror attack site

GAGANGIR(GANDERBAL) : A palpable sense of fear lingers in the workers camp near the under construction site of APCO Infratech at Gagangir in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, where militants killed seven persons in a major attack on Sunday evening. The blood stains and the empty cartridges still lie within the camp premises as police investigation is going on,” said a migrant worker employed in APCO Infratech.

The APCO Infratech company is constructing a strategic 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel, which will provide all weather connectivity between J&K and Ladakh.

While recounting the harrowing experience, the worker said at around 7.15 pm on Sunday, when he and three of his friends were in a room inside the camp, they heard firing.