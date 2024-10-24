Fresh bomb threats to more than 80 flights on Thursday

NEW DELHI: More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources.

The sources said around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo got bomb threats while Akasa Air got the threats for 13 flights.

Besides, around 5 flights each of Alliance Air and SpiceJet received the threats, they added.

In 11 days, more than 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats.