Indian Coast Guard to get six hovercrafts

NEW DELHI: To enhance the operational capabilities of the Coast Guard, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract on Thursday with Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. in Goa for the procurement of six Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) for the Indian Coast Guard, totalling Rs 387.44 crores.
The MoD said, "The procurement of these platforms is aimed to boost the Indian Coast Guard's capability and reinforces the increased focus towards maritime security."
These modern Air Cushion Vehicles will be used for multipurpose maritime roles including high-speed coastal patrolling and reconnaissance in shallow waters, marshy areas, deep sea and interception/ interdiction in areas of operation by both day/night and search and rescue operations, rendering assistance to ships, crafts and ACVs in distress.
Along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these Air Cushion Vehicles would also be capable of carrying personnel, stores and logistics even in shallow waters enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the Coast Guard to face new age multidimensional challenges.
These amphibious vessels, also called 'Hovercrafts', will be procured under the Buy (Indian) category. The ACVs will be delivered in 33 months.
"These ACVs will be indigenously manufactured in India for the first time in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision of the Government, representing a pivotal step in the nation's shipping landscape. The project will also significantly enhance the technical expertise and growth of indigenous ancillary, especially the MSME sector.", MoD said.