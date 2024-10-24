Indian Coast Guard to get six hovercrafts

NEW DELHI: To enhance the operational capabilities of the Coast Guard, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract on Thursday with Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. in Goa for the procurement of six Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) for the Indian Coast Guard, totalling Rs 387.44 crores.

The MoD said, "The procurement of these platforms is aimed to boost the Indian Coast Guard's capability and reinforces the increased focus towards maritime security."

These modern Air Cushion Vehicles will be used for multipurpose maritime roles including high-speed coastal patrolling and reconnaissance in shallow waters, marshy areas, deep sea and interception/ interdiction in areas of operation by both day/night and search and rescue operations, rendering assistance to ships, crafts and ACVs in distress.