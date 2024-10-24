Jharkhand Polls: CM Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana Soren files nomination from JMM

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s political landscape has started heating up as Assembly elections are around the corner with key players from the major political parties like BJP, JMM and Congress, filing their nominations.
Thursday was an important day as nearly 100 candidates across the party line, filed their nominations all over the state.
Among the most prominent names who filed their nominations among several others include Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, both representing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
Kalpana’s growing political influence has become more visible since Hemant Soren’s political challenges, especially after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January this year.
She stepped up to actively pursue her political career and continue the work her family has done for Jharkhand. Kalpana’s nomination comes as part of a broader strategy by the JMM, which has already released its first list of 35 candidates for the assembly elections.
She already represents the Gandey Assembly seat after being elected in the by-election in May this year by defeating BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma by 27,149 votes.
The seat was left vacant after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigned from the seat apparently to pave the way for her. Later after his resignation, Ahmad was elected as Rajya Sabha MP. Kalpana Soren will face a direct contest against BJP’s Munia Devi, who is currently the chairperson of the Giridih District Council.
After filing the nomination, Kalpana Soren wrote on social platform X, claiming to have the blessings of JMM Chief Shibu Soren and the support of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
“I filed my nomination papers today as a JMM candidate for the upcoming assembly elections to serve my people of Gandey Assembly constituency. The love of the people of Gandey assembly constituency, the blessings of respected Baba Dishom Guruji and mother, and the support of Hemant ji are my courage, my strength, my faith. Gandey will win! Jharkhand will win! Ek hi Nara, Hemant Dobara,” she posted on X.
After filing his nomination from Barhet, Hemant Soren also gave a strong message on X and posted a music video with the caption, “Jail ka jawaab jeet se (The answer to jail is victory).”
The music video says that Shibu Soren was never afraid of going to jail and his son Hemant Soren will also not be afraid of it.
Other candidates on the JMM’s list include MT Raja from Rajmahal, Dhananjay Soren from Boriyo, Basant Soren from Dumka, Hafizul Hasan from Madhupur, Bebi Devi from Damuri, Baidhnath Ram from Latehar, and Kedar Hazra from Jamua.
Each of these candidates represents different regions of Jharkhand, showcasing the JMM’s effort to maintain a strong presence across the state.
Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government while talking to the media during the nomination rally for BJP candidate Navin Jaiswal from Hatia constituency.
Chouhan lambasted the Jharkhand administration on issues ranging from law and order to corruption. Linking the Soren government to a destructive cyclone, Couhand said, “The Hemant government is worse than the Dana cyclonic storm, and it will destroy Jharkhand completely.”
Chouhan also criticised the State Government over women's safety, referencing a recent rape case in Ranchi.
“On Wednesday, a daughter was raped in Ranchi. There have been 7,400 rapes under this government,” he said. Daughters like Rubika Pahadia were cut into pieces; will you tolerate such a government, our daughters and mothers are being insulted,” he said.
The Union Minister also accused the Soren administration of enabling illegal immigration.