Jharkhand Polls: CM Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana Soren files nomination from JMM

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s political landscape has started heating up as Assembly elections are around the corner with key players from the major political parties like BJP, JMM and Congress, filing their nominations.

Thursday was an important day as nearly 100 candidates across the party line, filed their nominations all over the state.

Among the most prominent names who filed their nominations among several others include Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, Kalpana Soren, both representing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Kalpana’s growing political influence has become more visible since Hemant Soren’s political challenges, especially after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January this year.

She stepped up to actively pursue her political career and continue the work her family has done for Jharkhand. Kalpana’s nomination comes as part of a broader strategy by the JMM, which has already released its first list of 35 candidates for the assembly elections.

She already represents the Gandey Assembly seat after being elected in the by-election in May this year by defeating BJP’s Dilip Kumar Verma by 27,149 votes.

The seat was left vacant after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad resigned from the seat apparently to pave the way for her. Later after his resignation, Ahmad was elected as Rajya Sabha MP. Kalpana Soren will face a direct contest against BJP’s Munia Devi, who is currently the chairperson of the Giridih District Council.