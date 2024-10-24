NIA arrests key aide of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Arsh Dala in terror case

NEW DELHI: In a continued crackdown on the Khalistani terror network in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a close associate of designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala, alias Arsh Dala, of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). The arrest was made at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said.

Baljeet Singh, also known as Baljeet Maur, hailing from Bathinda district in Punjab, was taken into custody upon his arrival from the UAE, they added.

According to officials, Baljeet was not only wanted in connection with terror activities linked to the banned KTF but was also a key accused in several other cases.

"A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him in February 2024, and a non-bailable warrant of arrest followed in June 2024. His apprehension is a significant development in India's ongoing battle against terrorism, especially concerning KTF and Arsh Dala's network," a senior NIA official said.

The NIA's investigation revealed that Baljeet was instrumental in providing logistical support, identifying extortion targets, recruiting new cadres, and facilitating terror funding for the India-based associates of Arsh Dala. He was a key conspirator in KTF's plot to instill terror in Punjab, with the NIA registering a suo motu case in this regard on February 13, 2024.

“As per the NIA case, KTF operatives/members/handlers were engaged in raising terror funds through extortion activities, recruitment of new cadres, target killings, smuggling of arms and ammunition into India,” the official said.