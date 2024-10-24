PMO on the learning curve to harness AI

NEW DELHI: AI for notes and efficiency! That is prime goal as the government strives to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a big way in its functioning. Officials from various wings of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday participated in a dedicated session on AI so as to enhance productivity, speed up the decision-making process, and perk up public delivery systems.

The session sought to address the use of AI in official work, such as file management and note-taking, since the cutting-edge tech can scale up productivity.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on the use of tech for efficiency, Union Minister of State at the PMO, Jitendra Singh, advised the officers to optimise AI deployment in operations.

Singh said AI could play a role in transforming governance, streamlining operations, and improving decision-making across various verticles.