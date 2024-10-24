PMO on the learning curve to harness AI

NEW DELHI: AI for notes and efficiency! That is prime goal as the government strives to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a big way in its functioning. Officials from various wings of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday participated in a dedicated session on AI so as to enhance productivity, speed up the decision-making process, and perk up public delivery systems.
The session sought to address the use of AI in official work, such as file management and note-taking, since the cutting-edge tech can scale up productivity.
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on the use of tech for efficiency, Union Minister of State at the PMO, Jitendra Singh, advised the officers to optimise AI deployment in operations.
Singh said AI could play a role in transforming governance, streamlining operations, and improving decision-making across various verticles.
The session was attended by officials at all levels — from section officers to the principal secretary to the Prime Minister. The attendees included P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the PM, as well as Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor, advisors to the PM. The session was part of Mission Karmayogi, a capacity-building initiative to empower government staff.
A demonstration on breaking ‘hierarchical barriers’ within the PMO, showed how officials could learn advanced concepts.
Note of caution
“AI holds immense potential for enhancing productivity, but it must be used with caution to ensure confidentiality and data security,” Jitendra Singh told PMO officers