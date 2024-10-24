SC pulls up son of ex-minister over bail norms

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday instructed Ashish Mishra, son of former MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, to adhere strictly to the bail conditions set for him in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri case.

A two-judge bench led by Justice Surya Kant, listened to advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the families of the deceased. Bhushan highlighted that Ashish Mishra has been participating in public meetings, which is a complete violation of the bail order.

As per the bail conditions, the accused is entitled to go to the place of trial a day prior to the fixed date, Bhushan said. “Ashish Mishra went to the trial location on October 2, which was a holiday, and there was no trial scheduled for October 3. He held a massive rally and public meetings there.”

In response, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Ashish Mishra, sought photographic evidence to support the claims.