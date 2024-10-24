Union government starts selling cheaper chana dal to control shooting price

NEW DELHI: After Onion, Tomato, and Aata, the Union government has started selling cheaper pulses (Chana Dal) to consumers in the festive season in view of the shooting price of the commodity.

Today, the Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi launched retail of Bharat Chana Dal Phase – II in Delhi-NCR by flagging off mobile vans.

The government started selling Chana Dal (Chickpea) at a maximum retail price Rs.70 per kg and Chana Whole at Rs.58 per kg. The Union government currently has 3 lakh tons of Chana stock.

From the last few months, the average price of Chana dal is around Rs 95 per kg and the maximum price can go up to Rs 120.

Apart from Chana, the government had also expanded the Bharat brand to Moong and Masur Dals. The Bharat Moong Dal is retailed at Rs.107 per kg, Bharat Moong Sabut at Rs.93 per kg and Bharat Masur Dal at Rs.89 per kg. The resumption of Bharat Chana Dal at this time will enhance the supplies to consumers of Delhi-NCR in this festive season.

“The initiative is an affirmation of the Government of India’s commitment to ensuring the availability of essential food to the consumers at affordable prices,” said Joshi during a media interaction.