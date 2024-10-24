Congress to stay away from contesting in UP Assembly bypolls; says will 'support INDIA bloc nominees'

NEW DELHI: The Congress announced on Thursday that it would not field candidates in the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are being held and would support INDIA bloc nominees.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here along with the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said party workers and leaders would unconditionally work to ensure the victory of Samajwadi Party candidates or that of other INDIA bloc parties.

He said the prevailing political circumstances were not about strengthening the organisation or the party but about protecting the Constitution.

He asserted that it was not about seats but victory on these seats.

Pande said the decision was arrived at after consultations with Rai, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the Samajwadi Party leadership.