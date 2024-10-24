Violent clash erupts in Uttarkashi during anti-mosque rally; 27 injured, including seven police officers

DEHRADUN: A right-wing group's rally against the legitimacy of a mosque in Uttarkashi's Barahahat area erupted into chaos on Thursday evening.

The demonstration turned violent when protesters clashed with police, resulting in 27 injuries, including seven police personnel.

Security has been beefed up in the area with significant police deployment aimed at restoring calm.

"We were forced to take action when protesters vandalised carts and targeted establishments belonging to a specific community," a police official stated.

The rally was led by Swami Darshan Bharti, founder of Devbhumi Raksha Abhiyan, against the legitimacy of the mosque. Bharti was also injured in a stone-pelting incident during the rally, requiring four stitches on his head.

"I hold the district administration, particularly the District Magistrate, responsible for the unrest," Swami Darshan Bharti told The New Indian Express in a phone conversation.

"Had he (DM) been present at the rally site, this wouldn't have happened. Seven of my supporters were also injured in the peaceful protest," he said.