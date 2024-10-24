Violent clash erupts in Uttarkashi during anti-mosque rally; 27 injured, including seven police officers

DEHRADUN: A right-wing group's rally against the legitimacy of a mosque in Uttarkashi's Barahahat area erupted into chaos on Thursday evening.
The demonstration turned violent when protesters clashed with police, resulting in 27 injuries, including seven police personnel.
Security has been beefed up in the area with significant police deployment aimed at restoring calm.
"We were forced to take action when protesters vandalised carts and targeted establishments belonging to a specific community," a police official stated.
The rally was led by Swami Darshan Bharti, founder of Devbhumi Raksha Abhiyan, against the legitimacy of the mosque. Bharti was also injured in a stone-pelting incident during the rally, requiring four stitches on his head.
"I hold the district administration, particularly the District Magistrate, responsible for the unrest," Swami Darshan Bharti told The New Indian Express in a phone conversation.
"Had he (DM) been present at the rally site, this wouldn't have happened. Seven of my supporters were also injured in the peaceful protest," he said.
The incident has raised concerns about communal tensions in the region. Authorities have deployed additional police forces to restore order.
"We will continue our peaceful protests until our demands are met," Bharti vowed.
Uttarkashi District Magistrate Dr Mehrban Singh Bisht clarified the legitimacy of the mosque's land ownership, stating, "The land occupied by the mosque has a valid registration and mutation record, with ten account holders listed. Furthermore, the Tehsildar of Bhatwari officially acknowledged the mosque's presence on the same land in a 2005 order, providing additional legal recognition."
Uttarkashi Police Superintendent Amit Srivastava explained the unrest to TNIE over the phone, saying, "The controversy erupted when rally organizers deviated from the designated route and attempted to take a different path. When stopped, protesters resorted to stone-pelting, prompting police to use mild force in response."
Ishitiyaq Ahmed, a Uttarkashi resident, reaffirmed the Barahahat Mosque's lawful status, saying, "Registered under the Uttar Pradesh Muslim Waqf Act on May 20, 1987, and listed in the Sunni Waqf schedule, the mosque and its land are fully authorized and legitimate."