Amarinder Singh criticises AAP government’s paddy procurement, urges central intervention

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh visited Asia’s largest grain market, Khanna grain market in Punjab, highlighting the `tardy’ paddy procurement.

He lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying that Mann should visit the grain market himself, talk to centre and get the issue resolved. He further said that he would urge the central government to intervene to ensure a smoother procurement.

However, his visit has further charged the already heated political scene in the state.

Amarinder Singh said, "I visited Khanna Dana Mandi today and met with our hardworking farmers, arhtiyas and labourers. Unfortunately, they are facing hurdles due to a tardy job of procurement planning by the Punjab AAP government as there is a procurement problem across all grain markets in the state. When I was CM for nine and half years there was never such a problem and procurement was hassle free. The present Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should go to Delhi and talk to the centre and meet the PM and Home Minister and FCI officials.’’

Amarinder questioned, "Has CM Mann visited any grain market in the state since procurement began? When I was CM I had no problem with PM Modi or Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the centre always cooperated with us.’’

"I have assured the farmers and arthiyas that I will urge the central government to intervene to ensure a smoother procurement,’’ he said.

Amarinder is still seen by farmers as a Chief Minister under whose nine-year tenure there were no problems in wheat and paddy procurement. The farmers recall how they did not have to languish in the mandis and the payments too were smooth.

Amarinder. now a BJP leader is being blamed along with the BJP for the ongoing paddy crisis by the AAP government. He has taken the challenge head-on, by visiting the grain market and interacting directly with farmers.