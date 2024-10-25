Amid rising air pollution, the centre directs states to enhance their preparedness

NEW DELHI: As air pollution levels spike in many Indian cities, the centre has written to states on serious health challenges air pollution poses, and has asked them to discourage stubble and waste burning, and reduce firecrackers during festivities.

In a letter to state chief secretaries, Dr. Atul Goel, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), urged states to advise residents to minimise exposure to polluted air.

He also recommended restricting outdoor activities, such as sports and exercise, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly, pregnant women, and those with existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

Highlighting that air pollution may be even worse considering the upcoming festive season and the onset of winter, the letter, dated October 15, said state health departments and healthcare facilities should enhance their preparedness.

The DGHS suggested that the states intensify public awareness campaigns, disseminate targeted messaging through designated mass media channels in regional languages, strengthen the capacity of the healthcare workforce, and scale up participation in sentinel surveillance systems for air pollution-related diseases under the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health.