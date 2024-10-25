Amidst uncertainty in world, India-Germany ties emerge as strong anchor: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: In a step to strengthen bilateral ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday.

Modi said that the strategic partnership between India and Germany has emerged as a strong anchor amidst uncertainty in the world.

"The world is passing through times of tensions, conflicts and uncertainty. In the Indo-Pacific region, there are serious concerns about the rule of law and freedom of navigation. In times like this, the strategic partnership between India and Germany has emerged as a strong anchor," Modi said.

Participating in the Seventh Inter-Governmental Consultations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Modi said India-Germany ties were a transformational partnership of two capable and strong democracies and not a transactional relationship.

Speaking at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024, PM Modi said, "On one hand, the CEO Forum meeting is underway, while on the other, our navies are conducting joint exercises. German naval ships are currently making a port call in Goa, and soon, we will commence the seventh round of intergovernmental consultations between India and Germany."