Global warming plays truant, Pindari glacier melts

The explorers highlighted the alarming shift in the region’s vegetation, with rare herbs like salam panja, salam mishri, atis, and kutki becoming increasingly scarce. “This ecological imbalance threatens the very survival of the Himalayan ecosystem,” Sah emphasised. “Immediate action is necessary to mitigate the effects of climate change and preserve this fragile environment.”

Sah and Bist expressed concern over the harmful impact of construction on Himalayan glaciers. During their recent expedition, Sah observed extensive use of cement and concrete on trekking routes, posing a significant threat to glacier health. “Cement and concrete are detrimental to glaciers. Instead, local resources like bamboo and ringal should be utilised for construction, preserving the glacier’s integrity and the region’s natural beauty,” Sah said.

“I’ve trekked to Pindari Glacier 11 times, traversing Trail Pass in 1994, Baljuri Peak in 1972 and 2023, and Nanda Khat in 1972. Our expeditions highlight the Himalayas’ majesty and fragility. It’s crucial we preserve this ecosystem for future generations,” he said.

Uttarakhand, renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, is witnessing the impact of global warming. Pindari glacier, one of the state’s iconic landmarks, is among the latest casualties.