Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces seized huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Imphal East, Thoubal and Chandel districts, a police statement said on Friday.

Four live hand grenades, one detonator, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, one .32 pistol, one wireless radio set, 30 live ammunition, 31 blank cartridges, one explosive weighing about 2.5 kg, one 303 rifle, one 12-bore double barrel gun and one Pompi gun were seized from Leirong Vaiphei village in Imphal East district, the statement said.

From B Phainom village in Thoubal district, security forces seized one 9 mm SMG carbine along with a magazine, two SMG carbine magazines, one hand grenade, 13 live rounds, one detonator, two tear smoke shell soft nose, and two radio sets.

From Songkhom and Gunjil village in Chandel district, Assam Rifles on Wednesday seized one automatic weapon (FGC-9) MK-II (9mm), seven live rounds, two local made mortar Pompi guns, one bomb of local mortar Pompi gun, one single barrel gun and two radio set.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man was apprehended from T Khullen naka check post in Senapati District for possession of nine packets of 4.8 mm pellets SBBL plastic cartridges, the statement said.