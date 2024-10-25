'International Kurmi Sena' to host memorial event for former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel on October 27

AHMEDABAD: The legacy of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel is back in the political spotlight.

'International Kurmi Sena', a newly-formed social organisation dedicated to promote the social unity and ideological revolution of Kurmi Patels across India will hold its inaugural event in Gujarat.

The event, a memorial meeting for Keshubhai Patel, will take place at Rajkot on October 27 at 8 PM.

The 'International Kurmi Sena' has raised concerns that Keshubhai Patel's numerous contributions to Saurashtra and Gujarat, including key development initiatives, are being forgotten.

To revive his legacy among the younger generation, the organisation plans to pass a resolution during the event, urging the government to rename Rajkot’s Hirasar International Airport as Keshubhai Patel International Airport.