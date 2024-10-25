'International Kurmi Sena' to host memorial event for former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel on October 27

AHMEDABAD: The legacy of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel is back in the political spotlight.
'International Kurmi Sena', a newly-formed social organisation dedicated to promote the social unity and ideological revolution of Kurmi Patels across India will hold its inaugural event in Gujarat.
The event, a memorial meeting for Keshubhai Patel, will take place at Rajkot on October 27 at 8 PM.
The 'International Kurmi Sena' has raised concerns that Keshubhai Patel's numerous contributions to Saurashtra and Gujarat, including key development initiatives, are being forgotten.
To revive his legacy among the younger generation, the organisation plans to pass a resolution during the event, urging the government to rename Rajkot’s Hirasar International Airport as Keshubhai Patel International Airport.
Additionally, the book Dharti Putra Keshubhai, chronicling Patel’s life and achievements, will be unveiled.
“Political and social dignitaries from across the State, along with Kurmi (Patel) community leaders from more than 10 states, will gather in Rajkot for the memorial on his fourth death anniversary,” Chirag Patel, a member of the International Kurmi Sena, told local media.
He emphasised that a tribute will be paid to Keshubhai Patel.
He also said that extensive preparations were underway for the past three months to organize the event.
“The important leaders belonging to all Patidar community organisations in Gujarat have been invited to attend and engage,” Patel said.
“Efforts are also being made to ensure participation from the entire (Patel/Kurmi) community, with leaders from the community being personally invited,” said Chirag.
"The book Dharti Putra Keshubhai is authored by Dilipbhai Patel, a senior journalist and writer. He has contributed to almost all major newspapers in the mainstream media. He had previously written a small booklet on Keshubhai Patel," said the program's organiser.
He said that during Keshubhai Patel's tenure as Chief Minister, Gujarat benefited from numerous schemes. He also said that it is a duty to keep his memory alive.
"To honour his legacy, we have decided to establish the Keshubhai Patel Memorial Institute, which will be officially announced during the event," he added.
Keshubhai Patel played a pivotal role in shaping Gujarat's political landscape and transforming the State into a BJP stronghold. His contributions to the party's rise in Gujarat remain significant, cementing his legacy as a key architect of the State's political dominance by the BJP.
His first government in 1995, though victorious with 121 out of 182 seats, lasted just six months due to internal party conflicts. A power struggle between the Shankersinh Vaghela and Narendra Modi factions led to Patel losing his position, with Vaghela rebelling alongside 55 MLAs.
This resulted in the President's rule in 1996, followed by Vaghela forming a government with Congress support.
In 1998, Keshubhai returned to power, riding the slogan of a "fear, hunger, and corruption-free Gujarat." However, the term was marred by natural disasters, including the 2001 Kutch earthquake exposing mismanagement in relief efforts. Criticism of the government grew, leading to BJP's defeat in by-elections and panchayat polls. The central leadership ultimately replaced Keshubhai with Narendra Modi as Gujarat's Chief Minister.