Licence of Raj pharma firm cancelled for selling homoeopathic drug ‘insulin’

NEW DELHI: The licence of a pharma manufacturer, who was selling a homoeopathic medicine, named ‘insulin,’ has been cancelled, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an RTI reply.

Despite the directions from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and the ayush ministry to the Rajasthan authorities to take action against the company for violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, no action was taken.

This newspaper was the first to flag the issue of a homoeopathic medicine, named ‘insulin’, being sold. Insulin is a medication used in the management of diabetes mellitus type-1 and sometimes type-2, both of which are significant risk factors to coronary artery disease, stroke, peripheral vascular disease, and other vascular conditions.