MahaYuti dilemma over 30 seats

MUMBAI: The situation over seat-adjustment is no different in the ruling MahaYuti as it struggles to resolve differences in 30 “disputed” Assembly seats within the alliance partners. The dispute has reached Delhi where Union minister Amit Shah has called a meeting of chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The BJP has decided to contest between 150 and 160 seats. It is ready to give 70-80 seats to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 50-55 seats to Ajit Pawar-led NCP. However, Shinde has been demanding 80-100 seats with a promise to project him as the chief minister.