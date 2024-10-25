Mobile internet services to be suspended across Assam on Oct 27 for government recruitment exam

GUWAHATI: Mobile internet services will remain suspended across Assam from 8.30 am to 4 pm on Sunday for the conduct of a government recruitment exam, an official notification said on Friday. This would be the third such instance in two months.

"Mobile internet, mobile WiFi and mobile data services of all service providers will remain suspended from 8. 30 am to 4 pm in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent written examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having a bearing on public safety," the order said.

Mobile internet services were earlier suspended on two days in September during the conduct of similar exams by the state-level recruitment commission.

Written examinations by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) for Grade 4 posts will be conducted in two shifts in 28 districts on Sunday.

Altogether 8,27,130 candidates have applied to appear in the recruitment examination to be conducted for HSLC level posts in the first shift from 9 am to 11. 30 am at 1,484 centres.

A total of 5,52,002 candidates have applied to appear in the examination to be conducted for Class VIII level posts in the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4 pm at 808 centres.

"To ensure that unscrupulous elements do not resort to unfair means by using mobile phone applications and there are no loopholes in the examination process which could create mistrust among the public, the decision to suspend the mobile net services has been taken," the order signed by Ajay Tewari, additional chief secretary, Home and Political department, added.