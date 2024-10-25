MVA struggles to sort out 15-seat differences...

MUMBAI: The dispute in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi over 15 Maharashtra Assembly seats out of the total 288 persists, though alliance sources reaffirmed the consensus giving Congress 104 seats, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena 95 and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP 85.

In this agreement, MVA will also give two seats to Samajwadi Party, three to the left parties and two to the Peasants and Workers Party. Besides, the MVA has also offered three seats to Bhai Thakur-led Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi, if it ties up with the alliance. These three seats will be given from the alliance partners’ quota. One alliance partner of MVA will concede one seat each for Vanchit Aghadi.

Congress sources said the party stance on the 15 seats has been explained in a letter to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. “Out of the 15, five seats are from Mumbai and the rest are from various parts of the state, mostly the Vidarbha region. “We hope Uddhav understands and seals the seat-sharing deal amicably,” said a senior Congress leader.