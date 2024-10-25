MVA struggles to sort out 15-seat differences...

MUMBAI: The dispute in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi over 15 Maharashtra Assembly seats out of the total 288 persists, though alliance sources reaffirmed the consensus giving Congress 104 seats, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena 95 and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP 85.
In this agreement, MVA will also give two seats to Samajwadi Party, three to the left parties and two to the Peasants and Workers Party. Besides, the MVA has also offered three seats to Bhai Thakur-led Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi, if it ties up with the alliance. These three seats will be given from the alliance partners’ quota. One alliance partner of MVA will concede one seat each for Vanchit Aghadi.
Congress sources said the party stance on the 15 seats has been explained in a letter to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. “Out of the 15, five seats are from Mumbai and the rest are from various parts of the state, mostly the Vidarbha region. “We hope Uddhav understands and seals the seat-sharing deal amicably,” said a senior Congress leader.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress chief and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday met Uddhav at Matoshree and discussed five disputed seats of Mumbai, including Bandra East, Byculla, and Dharavi.
“While staking his party’s claim over a few seats, Uddhav is exerting pressure on Congress over our traditional seats such as Byculla and Bandra East. It will be tough for us to concede these seats to him,” said the Congress leader.
Sources said the Congress’ central election and screening committee has already cleared 106 names but due to the ongoing dispute over seat-sharing, the full party list is delayed. “The question is whether the Congress should sacrifice seats for the sake of alliance or fight to win the elections. Alliance partners have to understand that we are in the fight not only for power but our survival. If we lose, it will be a setback for our democracy,” said a Congress leader.
Congress first list out
The Congress announced its first list of 48 candidates Assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli, former CM Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri.