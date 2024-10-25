Now, senior rail officers tasked with safety inspection duty

NEW DELHI: Amid a spate of derailments, the Ministry of Railways has decided to involve its senior administrative grade (SAG) officers to conduct inspections to enhance safety. From now on, SAG officers will carry out two night inspections per month at roadside stations, level-crossing gates, or on footplates. This is in addition to regular daytime inspections of maintenance practices across all departments, which may include monitoring crew operations and visits to running rooms.

They also have been tasked with conducting “ambush checks” at unmanned level crossings in collaboration with the police to check if safety measures are in place. The decision follows a safety review meeting on October 8, where a system was suggested for assigning officers for night inspections and to monitor the inspections carried out by other nominated officers.

The ministry directed General Managers (GMs) and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) to implement this system and ensure daily oversight of night inspections. “A number of these accidents are avoidable as they are on account of failure of railway staff. It is essential that constant monitoring is done at all levels of the implementation of follow-up on laid down safety rules and procedures” the ministry stated in its order.

“It has been desired that all SAG officers at the headquarters of the departments eligible to be posted as DRMs/GMs (civil engineering, S&T, Electrical, Safety, Operating, Mechanical, accounts, Stores and also those working in Construction organisation) may be utilised to conduct inspections and look into allotted areas so as to effect improvement in safety in train operations.”

Besides, the ministry mandated senior officers to inspect the functioning of vigilance control devices on locos as well as crew lobbies and surprise checks of crews using mobile breathalysers.