Patna HC revokes order allowing RJD's Subhash Yadav to file nomination for Jharkhand assembly elections

PATNA: The Patna High Court on Friday withdrew its earlier order granting permission to RJD leader Subhash Yadav to file nominations in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election.

Subhash Yadav, who is currently lodged in the Beur central jail in Patna, has been fielded as RJD candidate from the Koderma assembly seat in Jharkhand. He is considered a formidable candidate for the seat, close to the Bihar border. The illegal sand mining case is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Patna High Court of Justice Arvind Singh Chandel withdrew its order after the state government raised objections over permission granted to Subhash Yadav for filing nomination papers for the assembly elections in Jharkhand. As per the state government’s petition, ED was not mentioned as a party while seeking permission to file of nominations for the election.

Upon hearing both sides, the court expressed its dismay over the grant of permission and withdrew its October 22 order. The court, however, allowed the petitioner to file a fresh petition after mentioning ED as a party as Subhash is under judicial custody in the case being probed by the central agency. The matter will be put before the chief justice of the high court later.