Raipur Diary | Tallest bamboo tower inspired by Eiffel Tower

One might find a similarity in the pattern of construction between the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Bamboo Tower in Chhattisgarh as the latter is inspired by the former. The Eiffel Tower, with its iron built, was meant to proclaim France’s modern industrial capability, however the world’s tallest bamboo tower, built at a height of 140 feet in Bemetara district, shows the significance of the tree. The giant woody grass is robust and weighs far less. Built at a cost of `11 lakh in Kathiya village, the load of the entire bamboo structure is 7,400 kgs. With a minimum projected span of 30 years, it can be used as a watch tower, telecom tower among others.
President’s Colour award for Chhattisgarh police
In what could be termed as a proud moment for the Chhattisgarh Police, they have been recognised with the prestigious ‘President’s Colour’ award, which is conferred upon select police forces across the country. They have earned the privileged decoration in appreciation for their courage and sacrifices made as the security personnel on line of duty, particularly in countering the persistent challenges on the Maoist front in a hilly, difficult terrain. With the recognition, the state police force personnel will wear a replica of the President’s Colour award flag as an insignia on their uniforms.
Bypoll poised for a keen contest
The upcoming bypoll for Raipur City (South) Assembly constituency (general) seat will be a straight fight and keenly watched contest between the former BJP MP Sunil Soni and the Congress youth leader Akash Sharma. The by-election will be conducted on November 13. The contest in the urban constituency remains riveting for three evident reasons—the women voters might play a decisive role as they outnumber men, the segment remained a stronghold for the BJP since 1990 and often witnesses the highest number of independent candidates often propped up in the poll fray apparently to divide votes.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com