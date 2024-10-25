Raipur Diary | Tallest bamboo tower inspired by Eiffel Tower

One might find a similarity in the pattern of construction between the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Bamboo Tower in Chhattisgarh as the latter is inspired by the former. The Eiffel Tower, with its iron built, was meant to proclaim France’s modern industrial capability, however the world’s tallest bamboo tower, built at a height of 140 feet in Bemetara district, shows the significance of the tree. The giant woody grass is robust and weighs far less. Built at a cost of `11 lakh in Kathiya village, the load of the entire bamboo structure is 7,400 kgs. With a minimum projected span of 30 years, it can be used as a watch tower, telecom tower among others.