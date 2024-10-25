Rajasthan man dies after falling into 15-foot-deep borewell

JAIPUR: A man died after falling into a borewell in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said.

Hemraj Gurjar (44) was trying to remove a motor stuck in the borewell in his agricultural field when the soil collapsed and he fell inside, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Meena said.

With the help of JCB machine, local villagers and police, Hemraj was taken out from the 15 feet deep borewell in an unconscious state and rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem which will be done on Saturday, the Dy SP said.