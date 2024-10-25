RPSC cancels RO and EO recruitment exams over cheating allegations; SI recruitment exam under scrutiny

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the 2022 recruitment exams for Revenue Officer (RO) Grade-2 and Executive Officer (EO) Grade-4.
The decision was made following an investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG), which revealed widespread cheating and misconduct.
The exam, which was initially held on May 14, 2023, will now be re-conducted on March 23, 2025, according to RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta.
Following numerous complaints of cheating through Bluetooth devices, irregularities at exam centres, and document verification issues, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and SOG verified these claims, leading to the cancellation.
The exam originally saw 1,96,483 candidates participate, with 311 candidates shortlisted for eligibility verification and document assessment.
The cheating scandal has led to significant legal action, with two RPSC members, Dr Sangeeta Arya and Dr Manju Sharma, giving statements to the Jaipur Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in March 2024.
The ACB also arrested former Ghumantu Commission chairman, Gopal Kesavat, for allegedly accepting bribes to secure favourable exam results.
His questioning revealed further details of misconduct, deepening the cloud of suspicion over the recruitment.
With attention now turning to the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma faces a tough decision on whether to cancel it as well.
Rumours suggest some ministers and BJP MLAs are opposed to cancellation, as it could provoke a backlash from communities with significant representation among the selected SI candidates. This tension comes at a politically sensitive time, with by-elections looming on seven seats.
The stakes are high for Chief Minister Sharma, who has been vocal about maintaining the integrity of Rajasthan’s recruitment process. Sources suggest that a failure to take decisive action could weaken his reputation as a firm administrator.
However, with the SI recruits already in training and set to receive field appointments soon, the window for action is closing rapidly.