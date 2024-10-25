RPSC cancels RO and EO recruitment exams over cheating allegations; SI recruitment exam under scrutiny

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the 2022 recruitment exams for Revenue Officer (RO) Grade-2 and Executive Officer (EO) Grade-4.

The decision was made following an investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG), which revealed widespread cheating and misconduct.

The exam, which was initially held on May 14, 2023, will now be re-conducted on March 23, 2025, according to RPSC Secretary Ramniwas Mehta.

Following numerous complaints of cheating through Bluetooth devices, irregularities at exam centres, and document verification issues, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and SOG verified these claims, leading to the cancellation.

The exam originally saw 1,96,483 candidates participate, with 311 candidates shortlisted for eligibility verification and document assessment.