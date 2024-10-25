Students in Uttarakhand's Tehri take control of exams as teachers fail to show up

DEHRADUN: In a shocking expose, the crumbling state of government education in Uttarakhand has reached unprecedented lows. Junior High School Nelda in Jakhanidhar block, Tehri, has become a stark testament to this reality.

In an unprecedented incident, 18 students at Junior High School Nelda took their mid-term mathematics and art exams without teacher supervision.

What's more startling is that after the exam, Principal Pawan Singh Negi inquired through informal channels, "Did the paper go smoothly?" ("Kya paper theek-thaak ho gaya?")

After finishing their exams, students returned home, but the teachers still didn't deem it necessary to arrive at the school.

The school, which has a principal, Pawan Singh Negi, and a female teacher, Beero Devi, saw no effort from the staff to oversee the exam. When asked about his absence, Principal Negi claimed, "I had to rush to the hospital due to sudden health issues."