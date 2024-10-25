Tenders for Shimla Ropeway Project to be floated after Diwali

CHANDIGARH: The construction of the world's second-largest ropeway project and the country’s first urban ropeway project, the 13.79-km Shimla Ropeway Project aimed for decongesting the State capital Shimla is set to begin as the tender for the project will be floated after Diwali and the work on it is likely to start in March next year.
It will have 660 trolleys, 13 stations, and three lines, enabling 6,000 people to commute in an hour.
The New Development Bank (NDB), funding the project has granted approval of advance procurement that allows for crucial preparatory activities to commence for the floating of the tender.
The world's longest ropeway is a 32-km-long project in Bolivia, South America. There are approximately 25,000 ropeways worldwide, while India currently has only 20 ropeways. A senior officer condition of anonymity said, "The New Development Bank (NDB) approved advance procurement which allows for crucial preparatory activities to commence for the floating of the tender, ensuring that this ambitious project can enhance urban mobility in Shimla. Earlier the fact-finding mission of the NDB inspected from June 2 to June 10 and provided its consent on July 12.’’
"In 2021, the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) was submitted for bi-lateral funding, despite facing initial setbacks in attracting private investors, the project gained momentum following a series of strategic decisions and approvals. The New Development Bank is funding the project. Detailed Project Report (DPR) amounting to Rs 1,734.70 crore was submitted in August last year and the approval of the project’s concept note the NDB conducted a fact-finding mission and an appraisal mission to assess its viability,’’ he added.
There will be thirteen boarding and de-boarding stations along the route -- Taradevi, Judicial Complex, Chakkar, Tutikandi, New ISBT, Railway Station, Old ISBT, Lift, Chhota Shimla, Navbahar, Sanjauli, IGMC, Lakkar Bazaar and 103 Tunnel and one turning station at victory tunnel.
Besides it will have three lines: Monal, Deodar Cedar and Apple lines. This extensive network is designed to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and provide a convenient and efficient mode of transportation for both residents and visitors.
The project is expected to provide direct employment to 250 people and indirect employment to over 20,000 people, said sources.
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said,"Our funding agency, New Development Bank, has allowed us to float the tender for the project in advance. We hired the foreign consultant for the project, prepared the detailed project report (DPR) and gave Rs 20 crore for the environment clearance for it. The ropeways are the future of the state if we want to compete with other countries in tourism,’’ he said.
He also said,"The Baglamukhi ropeway will be inaugurated on November 5 and all formalities for the construction of the Bijli Mahadev ropeway have been completed. Besides we are also mulling constructing the Parwanoo-Shimla ropeway.’’