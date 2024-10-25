Tenders for Shimla Ropeway Project to be floated after Diwali

CHANDIGARH: The construction of the world's second-largest ropeway project and the country’s first urban ropeway project, the 13.79-km Shimla Ropeway Project aimed for decongesting the State capital Shimla is set to begin as the tender for the project will be floated after Diwali and the work on it is likely to start in March next year.

It will have 660 trolleys, 13 stations, and three lines, enabling 6,000 people to commute in an hour.

The New Development Bank (NDB), funding the project has granted approval of advance procurement that allows for crucial preparatory activities to commence for the floating of the tender.

The world's longest ropeway is a 32-km-long project in Bolivia, South America. There are approximately 25,000 ropeways worldwide, while India currently has only 20 ropeways. A senior officer condition of anonymity said, "The New Development Bank (NDB) approved advance procurement which allows for crucial preparatory activities to commence for the floating of the tender, ensuring that this ambitious project can enhance urban mobility in Shimla. Earlier the fact-finding mission of the NDB inspected from June 2 to June 10 and provided its consent on July 12.’’