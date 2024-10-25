Varanasi court rejects plea seeking additional survey of Gyanvapi mosque by ASI

LUCKNOW: The Varanasi Fast Track Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) rejected Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi's petition for an additional survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

This petition especially aimed for an additional survey to examine the area under the central dome of the mosque.

The court, on October 19, had reserved its order on the plea of Rastogi, who is contesting this original suit as the next friend of Swayambhu Adi Vishweshwar, the presiding deity of Gyanvapi complex.

The court had reserved the order after Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM) (Gyanvapi mosque management committee) filed its reply against the claims and demand for an additional survey of the mosque by ASI in connection with the 1991 original suit of the Gyanvapi case.