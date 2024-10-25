Woman picnicking with husband gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district

BHOPAL: A newly married woman on an outing with her husband was allegedly raped by five men at the Bhairav Baba temple in Gurh area of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, following which police have rounded up five persons, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident happened on October 21, when a newly-wed couple were held captive and brutally assaulted by 7-8 intoxicated men. The accused persons then shot a private video of the woman and threatened to make it public, if the couple reported the matter to the police.

Scared by the threats of the accused, the couple remained silent for a day, but later reported the horrifying incident to the Gurh police station on the next day.

According to Rewa district superintendent of police Vivek Singh, multiple teams of police and forensic experts have been working in the sensitive case. Calling the alleged gang rape a sensitive case, she said police are treading carefully to ensure that the survivor's identity was not disclosed. The woman told the police that one of the five persons who allegedly sexually assaulted her has tattoos on his hand and chest.

“We have so far detained five suspects for questioning. Raids are being conducted in Rewa and adjoining districts in search of the remaining accused,” Singh told to media persons on Friday.

Singh, however, denied reports that the man was tied to a tree and his wife was sexually assaulted by the five men in front of him. “The statements of the couple reveal that man was held captive by some men but not tied to any tree, while his wife was taken to a close distance by five men, who subsequently gang raped her. The case has been registered by local police under multiple BNS sections, including gang rape.”

The men who are involved in the entire crime reportedly hail from Rewa and adjoining Mauganj district of eastern MP, the SP Vivek Singh said.

Importantly, the horrific incident happened just a few hours before a 35-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by a labourer in Sadar Bazar area of Indore on the wee hours of Monday-Tuesday.

Subsequent scanning of CCTV footage of the same area (between 3 am and 4 am) showed a youth walking with the woman. Her medical examination at the government hospital confirmed sexual assault.

Further police probe helped the police identify the accused as Sonu, a 20-year-old daily wage labourer, who was arrested within a few hours on Tuesday. He has confessed raping the mentally-challenged woman near a waste treatment facility in the Neelkanth Colony area.

(With inputs from PTI)